Dundee City Council has removed homemade signs warning scavengers not to rummage through communal bins following a social media row.

But residents claim the warnings were a legitimate deterrent in the face of hostility from bin raiders, who some believe were trying to steal personal data.

The signs, which were attached to Eurobins serving residents on Forebank Street and Forebank Road in Hilltown for several years, drew criticism after it was suggested people were raking through the bins desperate for food.

The signs stated: “Warning to all bin rummagers, this area is monitored by CCTV and any occurrence of anti-social behaviour is recorded and given to Police Scotland. To avoid prosecution keep away from this property.”

© James Simpson/DCT Media

However, when the Tele spoke to people living in the neighbouring streets, they claimed rubbish had been strewn on the footpaths surrounding the bins, and dismissed claims that people had been searching for food.

One resident of the Bonnybank Apartments, who did not wish to be named, said he wasn’t convinced people were rummaging through Hilltown bins looking for food.

He added: “The problem was this was happening all too often, we were coming out of a day to find the contents of the bins scattered all over the path into the flats.

“These signs have been in place for a number of years, I’m not sure who installed them but I can understand why they were installed, I wasn’t aware of the furore they’d caused online.

‘Everything was lying around’

“In all honesty, the situation hasn’t been as bad this year but people need to understand we were going out to find folk in our bins.

“When we asked them what they were doing they were telling us to ‘f*** off’ which was a bit intimidating.

“I don’t believe they were looking for food in all honesty, when we’ve seen them they’ve been in the general waste bin, I’ll be amazed if that’s what they were looking for.

“Even if they were looking for food the problem was they weren’t putting the bags back and everything was lying around the floor.”

© James Simpson/DCT Media

Another resident said he had been in support of the signs given the problems he had seen since he had been living there over the last couple of years.

He added: “There was a concern about personal data being accessed in the bin bags.

“This was happening quite a lot, people were coming to the bins and turning them over and nothing was ever getting put back.

“I was in support of the signs going up.”

A spokeswoman for Dundee City Council added: “The signs on the bins were removed yesterday morning.”