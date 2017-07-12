A union boss says a “significant” number of staff facing losing their jobs at a city bank are prepared to relocate before Christmas.

Lloyds Banking Group is in talks with workers and members of the Accord union after announcing last month it would axe 252 call centre posts at its base in Dundee’s West Marketgait.

Up to 225 of staff affected by the cuts have been offered the chance to transfer to the Lloyds contact centre in Dunfermline — and according to Jim Fielding, assistant general secretary at Accord, many of them will be taking up that option.

Mr Fielding told the Tele today: “We have been on site every week and we’ve had reps based there since the announcement to help with the process.

“With such a significant change, we’ve been offering support in terms of engaging with both Lloyds Banking Group and staff.

“Lloyds are doing a series of interviews with each of the colleagues about preferences and there is a significant proportion of people who are going to travel to Dunfermline.

“That process is still ongoing but we should have a clearer picture in the next week to 10 days.”

The Tele previously reported that many staff were understood to have been in tears after Lloyds Banking Group announced the Dundee contact centre would close on December 8.

Mr Fielding added: “We are helping people establish what they’re entitled to in terms of reimbursement and travel but we’re really trying to identify three groups — those taking voluntary redundancy who are not prepared to travel, compulsory redundancies, and people prepared to commute.

“There’s already a working party established to look at roles and any opportunities in the greater Dundee area. Groups of staff interested in moving to Dunfermline have already paid a visit to the site to get a feel for the environment.”

A Lloyds Banking Group spokesman said: “We’re continuing to support colleagues as they work through what this change means for them.

“This support includes helping colleagues identify alternative opportunities that are right for their individual circumstances, whether this is relocation to our Dunfermline contact centre, other roles within the group or, where appropriate, external employment opportunities.”