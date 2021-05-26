The dualling of a large part of the A9 has reached a “significant milestone” after it was announced a new bridge will open next month.

The dualling from Luncarty to Pass of Birnam includes the new Stanley/Tullybelton junction and overbridge, which comes into operation for the first time on Tuesday June 8.

The new junction, the largest structure of the project, has been under construction for more than two years. The earthworks of the junction alone account for two-thirds of the entire project.

‘Major infrastructure investment’

Transport Scotland said road users “will be given a taste of the benefits of this major infrastructure investment to dual the A9, including improved safety for traffic joining and leaving the A9 carriageways with the creation of new north and southbound slip roads”.

The new junction has removed right turn manoeuvres from the A9 carriageway, enhanced visibility for road users, and improved access to the communities of Stanley and Tullybelton as well as routes to neighbouring properties and businesses.

Bankfoot, Stanley and Luncarty

The new Stanley/ Tullybelton Junction connects to the new Luncarty Link road, which replaces the previous ‘at-grade’ Luncarty North Junction. It also provides a new Non-Motorised User (NMU) route, connecting the villages of Bankfoot, Stanley and Luncarty for the first time, to encourage active travel in the area.

As a result of the new traffic management layout, the realigned U32 Newmill to Tullybelton Road will be reinstated, following the recent completion of the new precast concrete arch structure which spans the Ordie Burn.

Roadworks are scheduled overnight on Monday June 7 from 8pm, with the junction operational for traffic from 6am the following day.

Reduced speed restriction

The junction will operate with temporary signage, a reduced speed restriction and a temporary slip road for northbound traffic to cross the new northbound A9 carriageway which remains under construction.

Gemma Patterson, project sponsor for Transport Scotland, said: “This new traffic management phase which includes the use of the new Stanley/ Tullybelton Junction for the first time marks a significant stage in the construction to dual the A9 carriageway between Luncarty and Pass of Birnam.

“The project team has overcome unprecedented challenges during this last year and I’m extremely proud to see the progress that has been made to date.

‘Delighted’

“I’m delighted to see this new junction coming into operation and the start of benefits to road users that this new infrastructure will bring to the local communities.”

Balfour Beatty’s contract manager, Alan Brisbane, added: “This significant milestone is the culmination of a great deal of hard work and planning and will deliver a lasting legacy for surrounding communities, businesses and road users.

‘This next traffic management phase signals a move to the last phases of construction and the final push for project completion in winter 2021.

‘Vital project’

“As ever, we are grateful for the patience and support we have received from the surrounding communities and regular users of the A9 during the construction of this vital infrastructure improvement project.”