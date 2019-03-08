‘Significant concern’ over sentence for Dundee man who indecently touched children

A pensioner who sexually abused two children will have to wait another month to learn his fate.

Charles Gowans, of Osborne Place, was previously found guilty of indecently touching a child under the age of 13 while on holiday at a resort in Spain in October 2016.

The 69-year-old was also convicted of touching another child under the age of 13 at two addresses in Dundee, on various occasions spanning almost three years between August 2014 and May 2017.

Gowans was due to be sentenced at Dundee Sheriff Court but because of issues with a social work report which caused “significant concern” for solicitor Jim Laverty, sentence was deferred until April 17.