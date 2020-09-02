‘Significant challenges’ lie ahead for Dundee school services as pupils return

Dundee City Council chiefs have warned that “significant challenges” lie ahead for schools and children’s services as the city tries to recover from lockdown.

In a report due to go before the children and families services committee next Monday, school staff in Dundee have been praised for their efforts in ensuring that nurseries, primaries and secondaries have reopened to welcome pupils back.

But as restrictions are eased and pupils are back at schools full time, councillors have warned the city should not be complacent in the battle against Covid-19.

Speaking ahead of the meeting, committee convener Stewart Hunter said: “Everyone in our children and families services has played a crucial role throughout lockdown and continues to do so as we move forward.

“I would like to thank them all for their efforts, which helped support our children and young people through a very difficult time.

“Nobody is in any doubt that significant challenges lie ahead not only for the service, but for the entire city.

“The recent outbreak at Kingspark School and the emergence of other pupil cases demonstrates that we cannot be complacent and that the virus is continuing to have an impact.”

Since the return of pupils last month, a total of 45 cases of Covid-19 have been identified in primary, secondary and nursery schools across Dundee.

To deal with any potential outbreaks, an incident response team is working across the children and families service alongside Public Health and NHS experts.

Mechanisms for fast track testing where required have also been put in place alongside protocols for cleaning with Tayside Contracts.

Despite the challenges facing the service, Mr Hunter is confident the plans being put in place will help ensure its recovery.

He added: “This recovery plan shows us a road map that will help us to move forward.

“I am confident services will recover because of the dedication and commitment of our various teams, backed up by the support of city families.”

Nobody is in any doubt that significant challenges lie ahead not only for the service, but for the entire city.” Councillor Stewart Hunter

Dundee school staff have also been thanked for their efforts over the period of lockdown, which included eight community support centres being established throughout the city.

The report details how these support hubs saw around 650 pupils attending them on a daily basis.

They also ensured that children on the child protection register were seen and supported by social work staff at least fortnightly and all families with disabled children who were receiving respite before lockdown were offered alternative support.

A further 86% of pupils already receiving additional support before the outbreak were contacted to offer and/or provide support at least weekly by school staff.