‘Significant backlog’ to rubbish collections after Fife bin lorry breakdown

Residents in the Levenmouth area of Fife have reported missing bin collections after a breakdown earlier this week caused a “significant back log”.

Fife councillor David Graham said a number of locals had been in touch to report that their bin had not been emptied on schedule.

Fife Council confirmed that a vehicle breakdown earlier this week had caused a backlog.

A spokesperson said it was hoped this would be cleared by later on Thursday afternoon.

‘Significant back logs’

Mr Graham, a Scottish Labour councillor, urged locals to leave their bins out on the street, explaining they would be emptied as soon as possible.

“I’m receiving messages from constituents who live in the KY8 2 area of the constituency regarding bins which have been missed yesterday,” he said.

“I have spoken with the service this morning and they confirm that there was an issue with a bin lorry breakdown earlier in the week which has resulted in significant back logs.

“Please leave your bins out on the street and they will be serviced as soon as possible.”