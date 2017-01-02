Sign of the times as prankster alters iconic Hollywood sign

Los Angeles residents woke up on New Year’s Day to find a prankster had altered the famed Hollywood sign to make it read “HOLLYWeeD”.

The vandal was recorded by security cameras and could face a trespassing charge, said Sgt Robert Payan of LA police department.

The person scaled a protective fence surrounding the sign above Griffith Park and then clambered up each giant letter to drape “e” coverings, Sgt Payan added.

California voters in November approved Proposition 64, which made the recreational use of marijuana legal, beginning in 2018. While attention grabbing, the prank was not original — 41 years ago to the day, a student altered the sign using curtains to make it read “HOLLYWEED”.