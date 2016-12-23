The Archie Foundation is urging people to sign up to its Beards for Bairns campaign before it officially gets under way on Sunday.

The annual fundraiser sees thousands of men across Scotland put their razors down between Christmas Day and Burns Night and grow out their beards to raise money for charity.

All the cash raised in the local area will go straight to Archie’s £2 million appeal for Tayside Children’s Hospital.

Emma White, head of fundraising for Archie’s Tayside division, said the campaign was a fun way to boost the appeal.

“It’s a great fundraiser and a great campaign,” she said.

“It is easy to get involved in too.

“The expectation from us is that you register on the website beardsforbairns.org.uk or by texting Archie to 70660.

“We ask that people donate or raise a minimum of £10.

“It can be a lot of fun. It has the potential to raise large amounts of money with simple actions.

“When people register they are asked which region they want to support.

“It’s entirely regional, so where they are is where they support.”

The campaign has already been backed by a variety of different businesses and organisations.

Dundee United, Dundee FC and St Johnstone have all thrown their weight behind the appeal, and Tesco Riverside has donated a £4,000, 40in TV as a prize for one lucky fundraiser at the end of the campaign.

Dundee-based McKenzie Beard Company is also taking part in Beards for Bairns, gifting a box of products every week.

In previous years the appeal has raised almost £100,000 nationwide, making it an important part of the fundraising calendar.

Beards for Bairns caps off a remarkable year for the charity, headlined by the £882,000 raised in September’s Oor Wullie Bucket Trail auction.