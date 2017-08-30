‘Sighting’ of missing Dundee man ruled out by his mum

The mum of missing Dundee man Anthony Kelbie has ruled out a reported sighting of her son.

Anthony, of Maryfield, has not been seen since August 18 despite a large-scale search, which has taken in Dundee and Brechin.

Specialist officers from Police Scotland’s Dive and Marine Unit were used on Monday to scour the South Esk River, along with the assistance of a police helicopter.

The 48-year-old was at his mum’s home the day he went missing and had just been discharged from Ninewells Hospital after having a seizure.

Following a police appeal for information on Anthony’s whereabouts last week, a person came forward to say they had seen a man matching his description at a bench at Forfar Loch on Monday and Tuesday.

However Carole Kelbie, 69, of Brechin, told the Tele that the man was definitely not her son.

She said: “We have ruled out that this man, who a woman thought might be Anthony, was my son. It’s been more than a week now and we are extremely concerned. We are trying to remain as positive as possible, but time is dragging.

“We remain desperate to hear anything that may lead us to what has happened to Anthony.

“All we can do is hope and pray that he turns up alive and safe and well.”

Police returned to Nursery Park, Brechin, where he was last seen on Saturday, interviewing 100 members of the public.

Inspector Alice Coventry of Police Scotland said: “Thank you to those members of the public who came forward to assist with our inquiries.

“I would like to make an appeal to motorists who were driving along the A933 Brechin to Arbroath Road between 9.30pm-11pm on Saturday August 19 and who may have seen someone matching Anthony’s description to get in touch.

“Also, if you have a dash cam and were in the area at the relevant times, we would really like to hear from you.”

When last seen, Anthony was wearing a blue Superdry jacket, blue jeans and white shoes.

He has noticeable cuts to the side of his head and a lump and cut on his forehead.