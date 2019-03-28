Sigala promises ‘set to remember’ supporting Craig David at Dundee Slessor Gardens gig

Rising star Sigala has promised “a set to remember” when he supports Craig David at Slessor Gardens this year.

The 22-year-old DJ and record producer, real name Bruce Fielder, said he was excited to be supporting the r’n’b singer in the summer.

Sigala has had several huge hits, including Just Got Paid with Ella Eyre and Meghan Trainor, Came Here for Love with Ella Eyre, Lullaby with Paloma Faith and Ain’t Giving Up with David himself. His 2015 debut single Easy Love, which sampled the Jackson 5’s ABC, hit number one.

Speaking to the Tele, the Norwich chart favourite said he was looking forward to his first foray into the City of Discovery.

“I am really excited to be coming to Dundee and to be supporting Craig David in this tour,” he said.

“I’ve worked with him before, he is a great guy, a true inspiration and a really nice bloke. His shows are always amazing and I’m delighted to be part of this tour.

“He is one of the hardest working song writers and musicians and his ethic of work, work, work fits in well with my own.”

Sigala said although he hadn’t been to Dundee before, he loved playing in front of Scottish crowds.

He said: ”They are among the best in the world. They love to party and always get really involved in the show.

“For a musician on the stage that’s great. It means I can interact with the audience. I enjoy soaking up the energy they give off and it means I can use that and give something back in my performance.”

Although he is DJ, Sigala’s roots are as a performing musician.

He said: “I started off playing in live bands with high energy and producing live singles so this is a very natural transition for me to be introducing this into my act.

“I’ve introduced a lot of keyboard and piano into this performance and it’s been great to take part in personally directing what’s going to be happening on stage.

“It’s so much fun to be playing live instruments and to show off my piano and keyboard skills.”

He added: “There are usually a lot of really young people in my audience.

“I have a lot of teenage followers which is great but I do get older people in the crowds as well.

“But it does depend on the area of the country I’m playing in.

“I do know that I have a lot of fairly young Scottish fans. It’s also exciting to be performing at a venue as new as Slessor Gardens.”

Sigala will perform at the gig on June 7.

Tickets are on sale through Ticketmaster.