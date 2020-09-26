Vandals try to set fire to Angus football club’s memorial stand

A widow has been left disgusted after vandals tried to set fire to a football stand named in her husband’s memory.

Susan Dyce from Kirriemuir said she was shocked and saddened by the damage to the Raymond Dyce Stand at Westview Park, the home of Kirrie Thistle JFC.

Susan said: “What has happened is shocking – it was a mindless act of vandalism.”

Club president Wilson Coupar said he and other club members were left “sickened” after vandals targeted the football stand.

The vandalism, which happened on Wednesday, was not an isolated incident.

Wilson said: “It is with disgust, anger and sadness that I have to highlight the level of vandalism that has been happening to the club’s property at Westview Park, mainly damage to seating in the Raymond Dyce Stand, and an absolute mess of litter, cans, bottles, among other items.

“However, this week’s act of attempting to set fire to the stand, is a step too far,.

“It caused significant damage and if not for the sharp eye of our groundsman and the timing of his visit this morning, I dread to think what the outcome could have been.”

Raymond Dyce, who died from cancer aged 49 in 2013, worked tirelessly for the club as a volunteer for two decades before his death.

As a mark of respect, the stand was named after him in 2017.

Over a 20-year period Raymond, who was a grain trader, did everything from cut the grass to wash the strips at the club and was a much loved member of the club.

Mr Coupar added: “The people responsible for this sickening vandalism, although a minority, should be held responsible for their selfish behaviour.

“They have shown a complete lack of respect of private property and of the hard work the voluntary committee of the club put in to keep Westview Park in pristine condition.

“This stand was built and named as a lasting memory of one of our late and dedicated volunteers, and as a club we must inform the family of Raymond Dyce of this latest mark of disrespect.

“These perpetrators must be brought to the fore for their selfish and dangerous actions.”

On behalf of everyone at the club, Mr Coupar thanked groundsman Danny Gall for his awareness and Kirriemuir Fire Brigade and local police for their swift action and ongoing enquiries.

He also reported the club had photos and CCTV footage of the perpetrators leaving Westview Park.

Police Scotland appealed to the public for information yesterday and later arrested three youths.

A spokesman said: “Three male youths, aged 14, 15 and 15 have been charged in connection with the incident and a report has been sent to the Youth Justice Assessor for consideration.”