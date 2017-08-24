Sick thieves raid woman’s house as she recovers in hospital from seizure

Sign up to our Daily newsletter

A Tayside woman has blasted “disgusting” thieves who stole from her home while she was in hospital recovering from a seizure.

Katie Reid fell ill while out with friends in Arbroath.

She said while she was lying in the street, being helped by staff at the Corn Exchange pub and police, her house keys and purse were stolen.

Katie, 28, said a probe has been launched by police after money was taken from her bank account and electrical items were stolen from her house.

Katie, of the Fisheracre area in Arbroath, said she believes she knows who the thieves are.

She added: “I had a seizure in the toilets — I was on the floor after collapsing.

“The first seizures happened in the toilets and I was lying in there for about 20 minutes.

“One of the staff members came to my aid.”

Katie said one of the thieves knew her pin number, enabling them to access her account.

She added: “My keys and my bank card were in my small grey handbag.

“There was £200 taken from my account at the time I was in hospital. The fraud team is looking into it.

“I had to sign a form to allow police access to my bank and CCTV — the police are following up inquiries.

“I’m not sure what will happen. I can’t thank the police enough — they have been up every day since I was ill.

“The two officers on duty on Saturday were really great.

“It’s absolutely disgusting that someone could stoop so low as to rob someone while they’re in a hospital bed.

“Robert was the name of the staff member who came to my aid after the first seizure — I really cannot thank him enough.

“Then I took more seizures outside the pub Coast.

“Police were on the scene anyway and took me straight to hospital where my seizures continued.

“I sustained quite a lot of injuries — I banged my head and have scratches on my face.

“It’s scary because I didn’t know it had happened, I was relying on my friends to tell me what happened.

“My bag was stolen at Coast during the second lot of seizures.

“This is all being pieced together by police at the moment.

“The thieves used my keys and went to my home.

“I’m obviously limited to what I can say because of the investigation.”

Katie said although she has suffered seizures in the past, the exact cause of the episodes has still to be determined.

She added: “I almost drowned in Montrose swimming pool a few years back when I had a seizure after diving in at the deep end.”

Police Scotland has been asked to comment but had not responded at the time of going to press.