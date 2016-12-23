Sick puppies left on doorstep

Six sick puppies were dumped in a bucket and left on a doorstep.

A homeowner answered a knock on the door to find the pups abandoned in the cold in an orange bucket in Chobham, Surrey.

RSPCA officials believe the dogs, thought to be lurchers aged around five weeks, may have been bred to be sold as Christmas presents but dumped when they became ill.

The animals have parvovirus, a potentially deadly virus common among puppy-farmed dogs.

RSPCA inspector Rob Jackson said: “No animal deserves this kind of treatment.”

As the pups receive care at RSPCA Millbrook, it was revealed the charity has investigated 1,137 abandonments across the country this month.