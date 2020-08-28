Sick pervert from Arbroath who sent extreme child abuse material to undercover cops is jailed

A pervert who shared eight hours of extreme child abuse material with undercover police officers has been jailed.

Pharmacy worker Logan Lorimer, 23, was sentenced to 30 months in prison at Dundee Sheriff Court after admitting two charges of having and sharing the images.

Lorimer, of Dalhousie Place, Arbroath, was also given a 12-month supervision order to follow and placed on the sex offenders register indefinitely.

The court heard Lorimer thought he was distributing the vile material to fellow creeps – unaware that he was being trapped in a national sting.

Lorimer’s home was searched in October last year and his phone seized after he openly admitted having child abuse images.

Just a few months later he began to have interactions with an undercover police officer, asking for images of what he thought was a 10-year-old girl.

In reality she was an adult of “very young appearance”. Lorimer asked for more images and sent the officer a link to multiple child porn images.

Then in February Lorimer sent the officer a 50mb attachment containing 645 files with indecent images of children.

These were later described as containing some of the most extreme images the officer had encountered.

During the same period he was also chatting with a second undercover officer and sent him a link to more than eight hours of vile footage.

Lorimer admitted taking or permitting to be taken indecent or pseudo photographs of children between March 1 2019 and March 1 this year on Dalhousie Place, Arbroath.

He also admitted distributing and showing indecent or pseudo photographs of children between January 20 and February 29 at the same address.

Solicitor Mark Harrower, defending, said: “He’s a lonely individual who sought friendship and contact online.

“He spent a lot of time in his bedroom on his mobile phone in chat rooms. Having looked at adult porn, he ended up in chat rooms where this material was talked about.

“He got befriended by another and got himself into a situation where he was exposing himself into this subculture.”

Mr Harrower added that Lorimer did not amass the videos himself and he did not add to them.

Sheriff Tom Hughes said: “This is not a victimless crime – you used and shared images of horrendous abuse of young children, some of babies, which you your self-contributed to in that as long as people like you are prepared to view them, this will go on.”