Sick paedo who posed as child to groom schoolgirl released from Perth Prison as it ‘breached his human rights’

A children’s charity has warned a dangerous precedent has been set after a wheelchair-bound paedophile was freed from prison because of his complex needs.

Richard Cabena, who suffers from spina bifida, was freed from jail just months after he was given a 20-month sentence at Perth Sheriff Court after pleading guilty to sex offences.

But judges ruled the prison sentence breached his human rights because he could not be cared for “safely” in Perth Prison.

As well as suffering from spina bifida, Cabena – of Kinloch – is unable to perform everyday tasks such as washing himself and going to the toilet unaided.

Perth Sheriff Court previously heard how Cabena claimed he was just 14 and groomed a 12-year-old schoolgirl during online chats.

He also persuaded the girl to send him revealing pictures of herself before striking up a friendship with a 15-year-old girl on Facebook, telling her he was 18.

