Sick mask-wearing pervert exposed himself to two girls, aged six and seven, in Arbroath

An Arbroath family have been left “sick to their stomach” after a masked pervert exposed himself to a seven-year-old girl near to her home.

The young girl was playing with her six-year-old friend on Saturday evening on Millfield Road when the lowlife approached them and exposed himself.

The family have branded the stranger’s actions as “sick” and have claimed that they were “disgusted” by what happened.

The victim’s sister said: “It’s sick. My mum was working at the time and I was at home, I don’t live with my mum.

“My sister was at her best friend’s house, they were playing on the green just outside the gate to her back garden, they weren’t far from her home at all, literally just outside.

“This guy came up, he was driving a white van and wearing a grey tracksuit with a blue facemask.

“Basically, he just turned around, faced the wall and exposed himself to them. He didn’t say anything to them, he just exposed himself.”

The two terrified girls ran inside to escape the creep, who quickly fled the scene.

Her sister added: “I’m just glad it wasn’t worse, it could have been 10 times worse for them.

“We’re thinking that it might be some sort of delivery driver but we aren’t sure about yet.

“There was no logo or anything like that on the van.”

The incident has left the family shaking, and fearing for others in their community.

She said: “We’re just worried that what happened to us, to our girls, might happen to someone else if the guy isn’t caught, that’s why we’re talking about it.

“My mum was absolutely mortified when she learned what had happened, she said it made her sick to her stomach.

“She was so horrified, but she’s just glad that he wasn’t able to get her because that would have been a lot worse.”

While the incident has left many involved shocked, the family claim that they are trying to keep things as calm as possible for the sake of the young victims.

The victim’s sister said: “I did speak to my wee sister about it and she seemed a bit upset, but she doesn’t really understand it.

“At the time she didn’t know what to do and say, so just ran away.

“I don’t think she realises how serious it is.”

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “We received a report of a man who allegedly exposed himself to two girls, aged 6 and 7, in the Millfield Road area of Arbroath on Saturday, 29 August.

“Inquiries are at an early stage and ongoing.”