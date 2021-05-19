Sick images hoarded by Fife courier had ‘level of depravity rarely seen’

A Fife pervert was caught with some of the most depraved child abuse material police have ever seen.

David Adamson hoarded thousands of vile images and videos at his home in Cupar.

The 30-year-old has now been placed on the sex offender’s register ahead of sentencing at Dundee Sheriff Court next month.

Adamson, a self-employed courier for DPD, was stung after police received intelligence he had downloaded indecent images of children between September and October 2019.

Police raid

At Dundee Sheriff Court, Fiscal depute Gavin Burton said: “Officers from the cyber crime unit attended.

“The accused allowed officers entry and he advised officers that there were a number of devices in the address.

“He pointed out a phone and an external hard drive. The accused made admissions that he had downloaded indecent images.

“Forensic examiners carried out an initial examination of the devices.

“A number of indecent images between categories A to C of females aged between four and 12 were found.”

A full examination of Adamson’s devices were carried out by experts.

Material was discovered in organised folders with a “high level of user interaction”.

The images and videos showed young female children being abused by adult males.

Peer-to-peer file-sharing software was also discovered.

Depraved material

Mr Burton said: “Forensic examiners commented that the material recorded showed a level of depravity rarely seen even in the context of cases of this nature.”

In total, Adamson was found with 8,245 still images and 190 videos.

Adamson, of Kirk Wynd, pled guilty to possessing and downloading indecent images of children between September 7 and October 21 2019.

Solicitor Doug McConnell said Adamson had sought help from the Stop it Now charity which works with people who view online abuse images.

Sentence was deferred on Adamson until June for social work reports to be prepared.

Sheriff George Way also placed him on the sex offender’s register and continued his bail order.

He told Adamson: “Be very clear, you must not take any signal from the fact I am allowing you your liberty.

“It’s for you to persuade the social workers that there’s a way forward.”