A former RAF serviceman who posed as a film stuntman to persuade a Tayside woman to make videos of her sitting on babies for his gratification has been put behind bars and faces a potential life sentence.

Andrew Kerr, 36, incited Gemma McFee to carry out the assaults on the 17-month-old children, with promises of payment.

Kerr also tried to get a second woman to carry out similar abuse by sitting or standing on a child.