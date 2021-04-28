Wednesday, April 28th 2021 Show Links
News / Dundee

Sick ex-serviceman Andrew Kerr faces life sentence as he is locked up for baby-crush videos

By Dave Finlay
April 28, 2021, 11:44 am Updated: April 28, 2021, 12:20 pm
© Gordon CurriePost Thumbnail

A former RAF serviceman who posed as a film stuntman to persuade a Tayside woman to make videos of her sitting on babies for his gratification has been put behind bars and faces a potential life sentence.

Andrew Kerr, 36, incited Gemma McFee to carry out the assaults on the 17-month-old children, with promises of payment.

Kerr also tried to get a second woman to carry out similar abuse by sitting or standing on a child.

Continue Reading
Log in or subscribe to receive exclusive premium content, including expert opinion and insight as well as special investigations, just for our subscribers!
Subscribe