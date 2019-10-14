Sick Dundee pensioner gave victims spiked coffee before photographing their naked bodies after they had passed out

A pensioner is facing a lengthy jail term for committing sex acts on four women while they slept.

Sick Terence Cox gave two of his victims spiked coffee before photographing their naked bodies once they had passed out.

Two other women were sexually assaulted by Cox while they slept in his house.

A sheriff today warned Cox that his case was so serious that it could be remitted to the High Court.

He has now been placed on the sex offender’s register for life.

Cox pleaded guilty at Dundee Sheriff Court to four charges between April 2016 and May this year.

The first victim was Cox’s former partner and had been living with her at the time of the offence.

The court heard that after drinking a coffee Cox had made for her, the only recollection she has is waking up the next morning naked.

Cox, of Kinloch Street, lied saying she had suffered an epileptic fit. The woman later discovered three images of herself on Cox’s phone lying naked.

His second victim was a friend that he had met through attending the Eagles Wings Trust at the Elim Church on Douglas Street.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

She would take valium at Cox’s home and recalled waking up naked in his bed on an occasion in September 2016.

Prosecutor Stewart Duncan said: “She shouted at the accused and demanded to know what happened.

“The accused said that she fell asleep in the living room and also said he removed her clothes because he didn’t want her to get sweaty.

“The complainer, who is a light sleeper, could not recall any of this happening.”

She believed Cox had put valium in her coffee and was later told by another person that Cox had shown them images of her lying naked.

A third woman, who Cox met at a local church, had been staying with him for a fortnight after having her electricity cut off.

In August 2018, she awoke to find Cox standing at the side of the bed she was sleeping in and touching her genitals.

The court heard that Cox knew his fourth victim for many years and would often lend her money.

She stayed overnight at his home in May this year and woke up to find him lying behind her naked and sexually abusing her.

Mr Duncan added: “Upon realising what the accused was doing, she said ‘what the **** are you doing? Get out of this room’

“Later in the morning, nothing was mentioned but she later said words to the effect that his conduct was unacceptable.

“The accused replied ‘what you think I am? Some sort of beast or something?’”

Sheriff Tom Hughes deferred sentence on Cox for reports until next month. He was remanded in custody.