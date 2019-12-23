Sick carer who sexually abused resident at Dundee care home is jailed

A carer who sexually abused a vulnerable resident at a city care home has been locked up.

Lewis Collings, 28, was caught with his trousers below his waist while crouching beside the woman’s bed.

His trial at Dundee Sheriff Court heard claims that Collins dropped his bottoms because he “had a wedgie” but later gave evidence saying it was his victim who pulled his trousers down.

Jurors, however, saw through Collings’ lies and found him guilty of exposing himself to the woman.

A sheriff today slammed Collings after he appeared to give social workers a new explanation for how his offence occurred.

When giving evidence, one of Collings’ co-workers said she walked into the woman’s room and saw the creep next to the woman with his trousers “20 to 30 centimetres” from his waist.

She said Collings, a man with no previous convictions, did not attempt to pull his trousers and underwear up.

He denied engaging in any sexual activity and also claimed he removed his trousers because he was “hot”.

Collings, of Dunholm Road, was found guilty by a unanimous verdict of engaging in sexual activity with the woman by exposing himself to her at the home on May 13 2018.

The offence was committed while Collings was supposed to be providing care for her.

It was also revealed that Collings’ internet history around the time of the offence showed searches for terms including “what would happen to a carer if they had sex with a resident?”

Collings returned to the dock from custody following the preparation of reports.

Defence solicitor Kevin Hampton said that he could say little in mitigation, adding that he had recently been made aware of Collings potentially suffering undiagnosed learning difficulties.

Sheriff Tom Hughes imposed a four-year extended sentence on Collings, three of which will be served in custody.

When passing sentence, he said: “It now occurs to me that you have again changed your version of events. You are actually trying to blame all of this on your victim.

“Your account was never accepted by the jury. Not one member of the jury was prepared to accept your version of events.

“You betrayed the trust society has placed on you.”

Collings was also placed on the sex offender’s register for life.