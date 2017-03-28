The Scottish SPCA has a snake called Morphius in its care in Dundee. Can you offer him a home?

A spokeswoman said: “Morphius arrived in our care through no fault of his own.

“He’s a shy boy so needs a patient new owner that can help bring him out of his shell.

“He could grow up to approximately 5ft, so this is something to take into consideration before taking on a corn snake.

“Corn snakes live up to 5 -8 years in the wild, but in captivity they can reach 25 years , however most only reach the late teens.

“Morphius is striking with his bright oranges and reds and would make a fantastic addition to any home.

“Corn snakes are very clever, and can make good escape artists so he will require a secure vivarium.

“If you can offer Morphius a new forever home please contact our centre in Dundee on 03000 999 999.”

