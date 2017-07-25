Xplore Dundee is urging Dundee festival-goers to plan ahead for a smooth journey to Carnival Fifty Six.

The bus operator is reminding people who are planning to attend the city’s biggest event of the summer, that travel wristbands are now available to pre-book for its dedicated festival shuttle bus, Service 56, which will operate directly between the city centre and Camperdown non-stop during the two-day festival.

Elsie Turbyne, managing director of Xplore Dundee, said: “We think a lot of people are hoping to simply catch a regular time-tabled bus to and from Camperdown for Carnival Fifty-Six, but this could lead to busy bus stops, overcrowded vehicles and delays to journeys.

“That’s why we’re operating the Number 56, which is the best way to travel to this special event — it will only run between the city centre and Camperdown throughout the whole weekend, and it can be booked in advance, which means there’s no need to worry about arranging a lift or a taxi.

“Not only that, but the shuttle will also run later than our last time-tabled buses, so you can enjoy the festival fun for longer.”

Travel wristbands are available now — for a day or for the whole weekend.

There’s a special discounted fare for anyone with a valid weekly, monthly or direct debit pass.

Xplore Dundee is urging festival goers to buy in advance, either from the Travel Centre in Commercial Street or to have their wristbands posted directly to them by ordering online at nxdiscovrit.com.

The dedicated shuttle bus will provide regular transport from two city centre locations — Greenmarket and Ward Road — between 10am and 1.30am.

It will be the only bus available returning to the city centre in the late evening and into the small hours of the morning.