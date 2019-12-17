Lee Wilkie: Shut-outs have Dundee United looking like champions

Dundee United are looking like champions right now, even if you ignore the league table.

It’s all going so well at Tannadice, there seems to be a real confidence in every performance from the players.

The fans, too, have confidence in the team and everyone associated with the club is in a good place.

Arbroath are certainly no pushovers, as they’ve shown all season –especially at Gayfield.

However, once more, United come away with a victory and go 13 points clear at the top (see video below).

If their defence keeps racking up the clean sheets then I can’t see anyone getting much closer to them come the end of the season.

That’s 10 shut-outs before Christmas and that’s a huge asset for a team going for a league title.

Keep things steady at the back then, with strikers like Lawrence Shankland and Nicky Clark, you’re going to win more matches than you lose.

It’s been a steady backline for a while now and that shows.

I expect the clean sheets to keep coming.