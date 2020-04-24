Shrek leads the way on social distancing in an Angus village

A retired Angus art teacher has enlisted the help of a larger-than-life movie character to ram home the message on social distancing.

Anyone walking or cycling along the coastal path at Auchmithie, or wandering through the village, will see Shrek, Donkey and others from the hit movie series beaming out at them from the walls of a studio belonging to Rikki Craig.

The 70-year-old, who taught at both Arbroath High School and Arbroath Academy began painting the mural on April 14, just a couple of weeks into lockdown.

He said: “I wanted to do something bright and cheerful for everyone walking in and around the village to see.

“My wife Anne suggested Shrek because he is such a well-known and well-loved character by children and people of all ages.

“I started off with Shrek, then added Donkey and it has just taken off from there. The mural is designed to bring a smile to people’s faces, and it is certainly doing just that with people stopping for a look and a chat – at a social distance, obviously.

“I’ve had a fantastic response to the mural and it’s been brilliant.”

The mural features Shrek and Donkey at either end of a two-metre measuring stick.

Rikki said he had even heard that a local primary school teacher was taking regular photographs of the mural to send to her pupils when she was doing virtual learning with them during lockdown.

He said: “It’s amazing how this has taken off. ”

This is not the first time Rikki has designed and created a mural of this type. A few years ago he painted a large Noah’s ark.

He said: “On that occasion I did something a bit cheeky and began hiding animals and characters among the large work of art. This was to get the children having a bit of fun and trying to find the hidden characters.

“I have thought I might do something like that with this mural. People will just have to keep an eye out and see.”