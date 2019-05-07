Showdown in Texas for Dundee manager McIntyre could seal his fate

Dundee boss Jim McIntyre’s fate could be decided in Texas this week.

After relegation at the weekend the manager stressed he wants the chance to lead the Dark Blues back to the Premiership next season.

And it’s understood managing director John Nelms believes having only arrived in October with the team already bottom of the top flight, McIntyre should be given that opportunity.

The final say, though, lies with US-based owner Tim Keyes.

It was the majority shareholder’s decision to dispense with the services of previous bosses Neil McCann and Paul Hartley.

He is having a face-to-face meeting with Nelms in America this week.

While that is a long scheduled get-together to discuss a range of topics covering matters at Dens Park and beyond, including the proposed new stadium, it’s certain relegation and how to cope with it will now be at the top of the agenda.

Certain to be discussed is the manager’s future and, however highly the Americans regard him, they know a decision to retain him would not be popular with sections of the support.

The 1-0 weekend defeat against Hamilton that confirmed the drop saw fans chant for his sacking.

Having already confirmed their long-term commitment to the club early last week, within hours of the drop being confirmed that was repeated via another club statement.

It thanked fans for their support but stopped short of apologising for this disastrous campaign.

It read: “With today’s defeat, relegation to the SPFL Championship has been confirmed.

“Everyone at the club is devastated by this outcome following a difficult season on the park for Dundee Football Club.

“We would like to confirm again that John Nelms, Tim Keyes and Football Partners Scotland are fully committed to the club. The long-term plans FPS have for the club remain in place and they remain optimistic that they will come to fruition.

“As pointed out in the club statement earlier this week, with the season drawing to an end we will hold our annual review and decide what changes need to be made in order to have a successful season on the park in 2019/20.

“We would like to thank every supporter for their backing throughout the season. The dedication even in these testing times has been clear to see and everyone connected at the club is incredibly proud of the fans and grateful to them.”