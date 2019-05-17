Showaddywaddy to perform gig at Angus theatre next year

Musical nostalgia merchants Showaddywaddy will perform at the Webster Theatre in Arbroath next year.

Formed in the 1970s in Leicester from several local bands, they have sold more than 20 million records and have toured all corners of the world.

The live show will feature hits such as Under The Moon Of Love, Three Steps To Heaven, Hey Rock And Roll, When, Blue Moon, Pretty Little Angel Eyes and many more.

The show takes place on January 17 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are on sale now from the theatre box office.