Hit show celebrating life and career of music legend Tina Turner coming to Dundee

The hit show What’s Love Got To Do With It? celebrating music legend Tina Turner is heading to Dundee.

A spokesman for the concert promoter said: “After a fantastic sell-out debut tour, Tina Turner fans will have the time of their lives as the smash hit show What’s Love Got To Do With It? arrives at the Caird Hall on March 27.

“The show is a joyous production celebrating the music and 60-year career of the incredible rock and soul legend that is Tina Turner.

“Launched in 2019, the show has been selling out theatres in towns and cities across the UK.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

He added: “In this smash hit touring theatre show, audiences can expect a night of high energy rock-and-roll performed by an all-live band.”

Tickets are available at the Cuffe and Taylor website.