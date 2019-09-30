Show celebrating music of George Michael coming to Dundee’s Caird Hall next year

A show celebrating the music of George Michael will stop at Dundee’s Caird Hall for one night.

Featuring the voice of Rob Lamberti, as well as the National Philharmonic Concert Orchestra and members of George Michael’s original band the show, entitled George, will perform in the city on May 4 2020.

© DC Thomson

Premiering earlier this year in venues around the UK, George tells the story of the iconic music star in a vast repertoire of songs.

Rob Lamberti, who features in the upcoming Steve Coogan film ‘Greed’ also took part in the BBC’s ‘Even Better Than the Real Thing’ in 2017.

David Baptiste and Carlos Hercules, who performed with George for years, will join Rob in this “unique, definitive and powerful celebration” of the singer’s music.

LHG Live are presenting the show in association with Derek Nicol and Paul Walden for Flying High.

Liz Doogan-Hobbs MBE, CEO of LHG Live said: “We are delighted to be bringing yet another concert to Dundee off the back of the hugely successful summer of LHG Live produced and promoted concerts in this wonderful city.

“The George Tour has enjoyed immense success across the UK, and we have no doubt that it will prove popular not just with George Michael fans in Dundee but with anyone who is looking for a brilliant night out.

“George Michael remains one of the most iconic music stars to come out of the UK, and the George tour is a true celebration of his brilliance. We look forward to seeing you all there.”

Tickets will go on sale on Friday October 4 at 9am and can be purchased at www.lhgtickets.com.