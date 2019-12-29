Should the statue of Jim McLean be situated in the centre of Dundee for all to see?

The recent revelation that the Jim McLean statue fund had reached its monetary target is great news.

It’s also brilliant testimony to George Haggarty and his Jim McLean Statue Group team, who worked tirelessly to make this happen.

The statue, I believe, is earmarked to be situated just outside Tannadice Park.

I wonder, though, if plans to herald the great man’s achievements should not be more ‘global’.

By ‘global’, I mean Dundee City Square, and it then could be viewed and enjoyed by a much more cross section of the Dundee public and visitors to the city.

Great result tonight and if you haven’t donated yet have a listen to Sir Alexhttps://t.co/L42zZN7zQu Let’s make it happen pic.twitter.com/Wo7g1jfKZf — Jim McLean Tribute Steering Group (@JimTribute) March 26, 2019

What do you think?