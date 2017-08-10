The shortlist for the inaugural Game Design Awards has been announced.

Launched by DC Thomson, they have been described as a “celebration” of games design.

Winners will be crowned at a ceremony at Dukes Corner on September 7

The event also celebrates Dundee’s games heritage and its recent designation as a Unesco City of Design.

The competition has several categories, including Best Character Design, Best Experimental Game and Best Sound Design.

The shortlist includes some of the world’s most popular games and has entrants from South Africa, Indonesia and Canada.

There is also some homegrown talent, including Dundee-based studios Puny Astronaut, nominated for Best Character Design, and Pocketsized Hands, which is in the running for Best Game Design New Talent.

One of the judges, Colin Anderson, managing director of Dundee-based digital toy workshop Denki, said: “I’m really pleased to see Dundee launch the city’s own Game Design Awards.

“I think it’s long overdue given the pioneering position Dundee has occupied in the development of interactive gaming over the last 30 years.

“I’ve had the privilege of judging many game awards during my career, but it felt particularly special to be involved in Dundee’s inaugural Game Design Awards.

“We had entries from all over the world and I was especially pleased to see entries from Africa and South America.

“The quality of the entries from young teams was exceptional too.

“As a veteran of this industry, it’s inspiring to see how each new generation reinvents and builds on what has gone before.

“Based on what I saw during the judging process, Dundee’s next generation of game developers is equal to anything the rest of the world has to offer.

“I can’t wait to see what these teams achieve in future and I hope the Dundee Game Design Awards provide the platform to help them achieve their potential.”

Alongside Colin, the judging panel includes Brian McNicoll, of the University of Dundee; Chris van der Kuyl, co-founder of 4J Studios; Dayna Galloway, of Abertay University; and Sharon Campbell, programme director of animation at Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art and Design.

Tickets can be bought online at dctevents.com/event/this-festival/game-design-awards/.