Shortage of swimming teachers is stopping Dundee kids from taking the plunge

Kids in Dundee are missing out on swimming lessons due to a shortage of teachers.

Leisure & Culture Dundee has admitted the lack of staff to run lessons means it’s impossible to meet demand.

A number of lessons have been cancelled at St Paul’s RC Academy on Gillburn Road in recent months.

One parent claimed the lack of lessons is having an impact on the number of kids able to attend the pool.

She said some lessons had been called off at short notice with little or no explanation.

David Haig, the head coach of Dundee City Aquatics, admitted it was challenging to find teachers to commit to training.

He added: “We have had issues ourselves. Retaining staff is a problem for everyone.

“We try to get the parents and the senior kids involved with teaching the children.

“The issue is the seniors move on to further education and the parents leave.

“It is a challenge sourcing teachers but not insurmountable.”

A Leisure & Culture spokesman said: “The shortage of swimming teachers is not localised to Dundee and has been recognised as a national issue which is being felt by leisure trusts and local authorities all over Scotland.

“We are working closely with Scottish Swimming, the governing body for aquatic activity, to address this issue. Every attempt has and will be made to find cover for classes before cancelling them but unfortunately on a number of occasions this was not possible.

“The short notice cancellations recently were due to unforeseeable staff sickness and on one occasion was due to a technical issue with the pool.

“We will continue to work on recruitment and selection in order to introduce additional teachers to our current staff complement and are currently mentoring some new recruits who will help support our city-wide programme.”