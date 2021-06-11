A short-sighted driver has had points imposed on his licence after he was pulled over by police and found to be driving without his glasses.

Delivery driver Connor Munro, 24, was also fined after he admitted buying “a big bit of weed”, which the officers found in his car.

Justice of the Peace Stuart Clark told Munro he had been “incredibly, unbelievably stupid” in driving without glasses or contact lenses.

Munro, from Perth, admitted having cannabis and driving with defective vision in Perth and he was fined £200 and had three points imposed on his licence.

Cannabis in a coffee cup

Fiscal depute Bill Kermode told the court: “Police saw the accused and decided to stop him to provide advice about the manner of his driving.

“When they were speaking to him they could smell cannabis from the car.

“His licence was checked and it was confirmed he was required to wear glasses or contact lenses while he was driving.

“He didn’t have glasses on and when he was asked if he had contact lenses in, he said he had forgotten.

“A bag with herbal cannabis was found inside a coffee cup.

“He gave a negative sample and said he had smoked it earlier in the day.

“His brother provided him with glasses and he was allowed on his way.”

‘I put a lot of people in danger that day’

Munro, representing himself, said: “There’s no excuse for it.

“I really just wasn’t in a good place. I had recently lost my job because of Covid.

“I thought I would take the easy option of getting a big bit of weed and smoking it.

“It was a stupid thing to do. I’m in a better place now.

“I’ve never worn contact lenses. I only need to wear glasses for concentrated tasks like watching TV or driving.

“I usually wear them but I’d left them in the house. I put a lot of people in danger that day.”

Mr Clark said: “My mind goes to the safety of other people.

“You were not wearing glasses and you were in a car.

“You sound like a reasonably intelligent young man who has been incredibly, unbelievably stupid.”