Short animation created by Dundee University students goes viral

A short film created by a group of Dundee University students has gone viral.

Their film, Fox Fires, has been viewed more than 887,000 times online, seven days after it was uploaded to Youtube.

The six-minute film was inspired by Finnish folklore surrounding the Northern Lights.

Director of the animation, Keilidh Bradley, says the release of the film has left her and the team behind it “speechless”.

“We are completely bowled over by the reaction online,” said the 24-year-old from Wishaw, who graduated with a BDes in Animation in June.

“I remember stumbling across some student shorts on YouTube in 2009 and falling in love with them. Ten years later, I really wanted to create a film that my younger self would be proud of and I’m happy to say we’ve achieved that.

“Occasionally an animated student film is posted online that people respond to in waves and we still can’t believe that’s happening with Fox Fires.

“It’s gotten more engagement in its first week than some benchmark shorts have accumulated over years. Honestly, we would have been over-the-moon with 20,000 views but we’ve almost hit one million.

“It feels surreal but we have had people from all over the globe getting in touch to tell us how much they love it. I’m just proud that we have been able to take a lesser known story and share it with the world.”

Keilidh and the team are planning to release a book of art from Fox Fires soon and have already entered the film for viewing at the Edinburgh Short Film Festival.