Shops in Kirrie to close doors during motorbike drive in memory of tragic Arbroath man Steven

Shops and businesses in Kirriemuir will close their doors as a mark of respect later this summer as a motorcycle ride in memory of Steven Donaldson makes its way through the town.

The commemorative event will take place on July 20, three days before what would have been the oil worker’s 29th birthday.

Now his friends and family are coming together to ride to Kirriemuir and on to Kinnordy Nature Reserve where his murdered body was discovered last June.

Hundreds of people are expected to turn out.

And the people of Kirriemuir have said they want to pay their own respects by shutting their doors while the bikes pass by.

Sheila Kelman, of Shear Beauty, said: “On the day we will be closing our doors for an hour from 11.30am as a mark of respect and support for Steven and the bikers.

“Everyone in Kirriemuir is so ashamed. This is a wee town and everyone wants to come together and show respect, we feel it is the least we can do for his family.”

Jill Hamilton, who runs her own beauty therapy business, said: “I too will not be taking any clients for an hour from 11.30am until 12.30pm.

“This is about people coming together to show respect for his family and friends as they come through our town on their way to Kinnordy.”

Louise Hamilton of Hamilton Kerr Photographers said: “People want to do something to show they are aware of the devastation this has caused.

“Many businesses and shops, including ours, will be closing their doors for an hour on July 20 out of respect for the bikers coming through the town and for Steven.

“I expect that the streets will be lined with Kirrie people wanting to pay their own respects.”

Steven Dickie and Callum Davidson were convicted of Steven’s murder at trial last month.

His ex-girlfriend, Tasmin Glass, was found guilty of culpable homicide.

All three killers have appealed their convictions, to the disgust of hundreds in the small Angus town.