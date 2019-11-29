Shopping centre hands out specially-curated ‘Dundee-themed’ gift bags to sister cities around world

A Dundee shopping centre has handed out specially-curated Oor Wullie gift bags to seven cities worldwide.

As part of its St Andrew’s Day celebrations, the Overgate Shopping Centre has given the bags – which contain products such as Dundee Gin, Mackays marmalade and Mòr beer – to Dundee’s sister cities which include, Alexandria, Orléans, Würzburg and Nablus.

The bags to the remaining three cities are in transit.

© Supplied

The “feel-good” initiative has been launched to strengthen international ties as part of Dundee’s 7 Cities campaign.

Malcolm Angus, centre manager of Overgate said: “Overgate is delighted to be celebrating Saint Andrew’s Day with Dundee’s sister cities across the world.

“Dundee has a wonderful connectivity internationally, with countless stories of shared friendships built over the years, and we are thrilled to have partnered with some of the city’s most exciting brands, as well as the Twinning Associations, as we continue to strengthen ties further.”