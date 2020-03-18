Shoppers still emptying shelves across Dundee: Here’s what the supermarkets are doing to help

Panic shoppers across Dundee are still emptying shelves at supermarkets in the city on a daily basis.

Shops are running low on things like pasta, toilet roll, hand wash and sanitiser, among other household items as fear and panic across the country leads to the shelves being emptied.

Tesco

Tesco is now reducing its opening times and curbing 24-hour service at its stores across the country.

As of last night, Tesco supermarkets will be open from 6am until 10pm to cope with demand.

A Tesco spokeswoman said: “​We are changing these store hours to ensure we can serve customers better at this time.

“It gives our colleagues the time overnight to restock the store, replenish the shelves and support our online grocery service at a time when demand is high.”

Tesco also has a five-item per person rule in force online and in store for products such as dried pasta, long life milk, wipes, children’s medicines, water and tinned vegetables.

Asda

Many of Asda’s 24-hour stores have temporarily changed their opening hours from their normal hours to ensure they can clean and fully re-stock their shelves.

They are also topping up the cleaning stations at the front of our stores more frequently, making it easier to sanitise trolleys and baskets before and after use.

Sainsbury’s

All its stores will only open to the elderly and the vulnerable for the first hour of trading on Thursday, chief executive Mike Coupe said.

It will also open for an hour longer so other shoppers do not miss out.

The supermarket has said that customers over 70 and those with a disability will also have priority access to online delivery slots from Monday and the chain is also expanding its “click and collect” service.

As of Thursday, it will close its cafes and its meat, fish and pizza counters to free up freight capacity for essential products.

Customers will only be able to buy a maximum of three of any grocery product and a maximum of two on the most popular items such as toilet roll, soap and UHT milk from Wednesday onward.

Morrisons

Morrisons announced on Tuesday it is creating 3,500 jobs to meet surging demand for its home delivery service caused by the pandemic.

The chain said it would be recruiting 2,500 pickers and drivers while hiring about 1,000 people to work in distribution centres.

It is also planning a new call centre for those without access to online shopping, plus the launch of a new range of simple-to-order food parcels from next Monday.

Iceland

Iceland outlets across the country have introduced reserved time slots to give the vulnerable and the elderly a chance to shop in store.

Aldi

Aldi have put a rationing system in place, meaning that consumers are limited to buying a maximum of four of each product in store.