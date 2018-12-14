Shoppers see man taken out of Dundee store in handcuffs after alleged incident

A man has been charged following a disturbance at a convenience store in Mid Craigie.

Police were called to the Happyhillock Shopping Centre in Happyhillock Road.

A worker contacted authorities claiming a man had been shouting, swearing and making threats inside the shop.

Several customers and staff were said to be inside the store at the time of the incident.

Witnesses reported seeing a man being taken out of the shop soon after and placed in handcuffs.

A police spokeswoman said: “Police were called to Happyhillock Road shortly after 9am yesterday.

“A 31-year-old man was arrested for threatening and abusive behaviour and for resisting arrest.”

A force spokesman said a man has since been charged in relation to the incident and was due to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court yesterday.