Shoppers moved to safety over falling masonry fears in Castle Street

Lunchtime shoppers on Dundee’s Castle Street were moved to safety over fears of masonry falling from a building.

Two appliances from Blackness Road Fire Station were called to the scene after concerns that chunks of stone could fall to the street below.

A spokesman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received reports of concern over possible falling masonry in Castle Street just before 2pm.

“Firefighters used turntables to reach the source of the problem at the top of one of the buildings in the street to investigate and try to make the problem masonry safe.”

One shopper said: “There seemed to be some concern that something had fallen off a roof in Castle Street.

“The fire brigade arrived and pedestrians were moved to the other side of the street.

“The pavement was closed off while they investigated what the issue was.

“They used one of their big turntables to reach the roof.”

The shopper added: “No one appeared to be hurt in the incident.”