Shoppers in Dundee city centre warned after sneak thief takes woman’s bag

City centre shoppers are being warned to keep a close eye on wallets and purses this weekend.

A woman had her purse snatched out of her bag by a sneak thief in Reform Street and police are warning people to take care of personal possessions.

An Invergowrie woman was robbed last weekend while in the city and a relative told the Tele: “She was left very shaken.

“The person who took it had just reached into her bag while she was not looking and made off with it.

“Thankfully it was only cash that she lost and not credit cards or keys. But it was still a nasty experience.”

Dundee police confirmed they are probing the theft of a purse from a woman in Reform Street while a spokesman said: “We are warning shoppers to avoid leaving personal possessions unattended. Make sure they’re in sight if you’re sitting in a restaurant or at a bar.”