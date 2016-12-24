Stores across Dundee were bustling yesterday as hordes of shoppers made a last-minute dash for festive goodies.

Crowds were out in force in the city’s main retail thoroughfares.

Yesterday the Tele spoke to shoppers, some of whom were buying last-minute items — and others who had just started snapping up gifts.

Alex Mitchell, 29, from Kirkton, said there were some good deals on the shelves, adding: “I’m just picking up the last bits and pieces.

“I’ve already ordered some gifts but I popped in to a few shops and got some bargains.”

Ian Smith, 41, a sales advisor from Whitfield, said he still had to buy gifts for everyone.

He said: “I’ve just started on my shopping list. I’m a one-shop man so if I see it, I’ll buy it.”

Susan Potter, 43, a healthcare assistant from West End, said she hoped to get all her shopping done yesterday.

She said: “I’m in a last-minute rush.

“I’ve just picked up what I have seen regardless of the price because I don’t do online shopping.”

Gerard McDonald, 37, a security officer from Craigie, said: “I’m always buying last-minute.

“I tend to leave it until very late because I don’t have a lot of spare time.

“I think that you get the same deals later on.”

Despite the last-minute rush, reports from retailers show that the amount of money being spent at Christmas is dropping and shopping centres are reporting reduced footfall.

An estimated £1.4 billion was spent in the UK on Christmas Eve last year.

This year, however, the total spent is predicted to be in the region of only £726 million.

Retailers are expecting fewer people to be spending money today — even though it falls on what they are calling “Super Saturday”.

But Wellgate centre manager Peter Aitken said: “The Wellgate is buzzing with last-minute shoppers taking advantage of some of the brilliant offers our retailers have lined up for Christmas. Toys and clothing are selling particularly well.

“We can then look forward to the Boxing Day sales and I predict a very healthy footfall as people prepare to spend some of their Christmas money and grab a few bargains.”