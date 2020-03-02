Shoppers had to be evacuated from Dundee Lidl after fire broke out

Shoppers had to be evacuated from a Dundee supermarket after fire broke out.

The blaze began in Lidl in Macalpine Road just before 2pm yesterday.

Two appliances from Blackness Road fought the blaze for almost four hours to bring it under control.

One witness said: “I was standing at the checkout in the store when the fire started.

“I think the fire began in the warehouse. Everyone in the store was evacuated.

“When I went back more than an hour later the fire brigade were still there and you could see smoke pouring out.”

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We got the call at 1.48pm.

“Two appliances from Blackness Road using a hose reel, and a large extractor fan were used to fight the blaze.

“Firefighters left the scene at 5.37pm.”

It is understood there were no casualties.