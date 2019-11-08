Shoppers expected to flock to Dundee Mothercare store today for ‘everything must go’ sale

Dundee’s Mothercare store is holding a closing down sale today, with a range of bargains and discounts on offer.

Following the previous closure of 60 stores, it was confirmed on Tuesday that Mothercare has gone into administration and is closing all remaining stores across the UK.

The Dundee “everything must go” sale begins today at the store in the store, at the Gallagher Retail Park.

A spokesman said: “Customers can expect to find a huge range of discounts and bargains as all stock must go before the Dundee store closure.

“According to store management, stock levels are high as warehouses are cleared, so there is plenty of choice and customers are advised to take advantage of the heavy discounts as soon as possible; some of the most popular ranges may sell out fast.”

Discounts will also be available online, and the firm’s website remains operational at the moment.

While gift cards will no longer be available to purchase, customers are urged to use any they have as soon as possible.

Any product warranties or guarantees will remain valid, the firm said.