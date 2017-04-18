Shoppers at Aldi have discovered that the store’s own-brand version of Hula Hoops are exactly the same as the real thing.

Graeme Clapp and his wife Sarah recently bought Aldi’s ‘Snackrite Hoops’ – which cost 99p – but inside were 10 bags of ‘Hula Hoops’ made by KP Snacks.

Hula Hoops normally cost around £1.60 for a seven-pack of crisps.

The couple became even more suspicious about the mix up when they realised the ingredients and nutritional information on both crisp bags were almost identical.

When contacted by The Sun, KP snacks confirmed it makes both its Hula Hoops brand and SnackRite Hoops at the same factory.

A spokesman said: “This looks like an unfortunate error at the packaging stage which we are investigating.”

Mr Clapp, Cinderford, Gloucestershire, England, told The Sun: “I found the whole thing very amusing, I would bet they are the same product in different packets.”

Customers have long suspected some supermarket own-brand products are identical to their premium brand rivals.

But the food industry is notoriously secretive and rarely gets caught out.