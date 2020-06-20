Shopper’s boozy kill threat in row over 2p piece at Dundee Spar store

A drunken woman threatened to kill shop staff during a furious outburst after she was 2p short.

Nicola Wallace appeared in the dock at Dundee Sheriff Court after the unsavoury scenes at Spar, Ballindean Road, on Thursday morning.

A sheriff voiced his displeasure at Wallace’s conduct but the 33-year-old was given the chance to stay out of trouble.

The incident was sparked after Wallace was 2p short for her items – but didn’t realise she had 20p in her pocket due to her drunken state.

Prosecutor Christine Allan said staff feared Wallace was going to assault them due to her aggressive demeanour.

She told the court: “Witnesses watched the accused’s behaviour as they deemed her suspicious.

“The accused then approached the till area, selecting a number of items.

“She handed over change and she was discovered to be two pence short.

“After she was informed of this, she said ‘I ******* ken’”

Wallace shouted to a friend for more money before approaching the staff member, saying: “You put me out before.”

However, the witness denied ever meeting Wallace.

Ms Allan added: “The accused was almost in the witness’ face acting aggressively. The witness pressed the alarm to alert the police.

“Another witness approached and the accused was shouting and swearing, threatening her continually while motioning towards her.

“This alarmed all of the witnesses who thought the accused’s intention was to assault the witness.”

Wallace was asked to leave but was still shouting and swearing. She was heard to shout: “I will come back and get you. I’ll kill you.”

Police later caught up with Wallace, who said: “I apologise to the staff.”

Wallace, of The Willows, pleaded guilty to repeatedly shouting, swearing, adopting an aggressive demeanour and making violent threats towards Spar employees.

Defence solicitor Doug McConnell said Wallace had been drinking alcohol as a way of coping with her difficulties during the pandemic.

“Stupidly, she had 20p in her pocket,” Mr McConnell said.

“If she realised she had it then this would have gone away.

“There’s been a build-up of issues with what’s happening at the present time. She had taken a drink. I don’t think the drinking is a particular problem for her.”

Before deferring sentence until later this year for Wallace to be of good behaviour, Sheriff Derek Reekie said: “Particularly in the current climate, this is highly distressing behaviour for the staff. That can’t be tolerated, people at their work being threatened in this way.”