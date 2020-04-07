Shopper fumes at volume of latex gloves dumped at Asda Kirkton

Dozens of pairs of latex gloves have been dumped in a supermarket car park creating a “disgusting” mess for staff to clean up.

One shopper supplied the images of the Asda Kirkton Superstore on Sunday. She said as many as 26 pairs of gloves and a face mask were disposed of in the car park.

The woman, who declined to be named, said the items had been discarded near the click and collect section of the store.

She said safety precautions were absolutely needed to protect public health during the coronavirus pandemic.

She added: “I fully commend people for taking the safety measures but to then dispose of your gloves in the car park is disgusting.

“A staff member said this has been an ongoing problem in recent days and someone from the store is forced to clean it up.

“There must have been at least 26 pairs of gloves in total that I saw while walking home. Let’s be honest, this isn’t great for the environment to have these items blowing about either.

“It doesn’t seem to be a problem at this store alone and it appears to apply to other supermarkets across the city.”

Asda was approached for comment.