Shopper at a Dundee store hit parked car so hard it was shunted into another bay

A woman is facing a hefty repair bill after a shopper hit her parked car so hard it was shunted into another bay.

Megan Duncan’s Vauxhall Astra had been situated in the Iceland car park off Pitkerro Road when the incident took place on Saturday evening.

Another customer notified the cashier who was serving the Fintry woman shortly after 5pm while Megan was at the checkout.

They told her someone had crashed into her black Vauxhall Astra before fleeing the scene.

After hearing the description fitting her car, the 24-year-old went out of the store to discover a “large dent” on the rear of the driver side.

Due to the force her vehicle had been shunted into another nearby parked car.

Images show the tail-light on her car was also badly damaged.

Megan said she was “shocked” at the extent of the wreckage left behind.

And she claimed the other driver must have been aware of the incident before driving away. She added: “I phoned the police at 5.30pm.

“I spoke to the woman who owned the other car which my car had knocked into following the collision.

“The police came out and took photos of the car and surrounding car park.”

She said: “I was shocked and annoyed that they would just leave considering the amount of damage there is.

“It isn’t as if they could be unaware that they had hit my car.”

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

Megan subsequently shared the images on Facebook and social media users have now revealed they may know the vehicle involved.

She added: “I have had some messages saying that a white flat-bed van was seen and heard crashing into it.

“The person couldn’t get the registration number, however.

“I haven’t got an exact figure of how much it’ll cost to fix, but I know it’s going to be at least £750.”

Police Scotland has been approached for comment.