A serial shoplifter attacked and threatened supermarket staff after she tried to leave with nearly £165 worth of goods.

Michelle Garvie, 40, was jailed after she admitted repeatedly punching a woman during a scuffle at Poundstretcher, Lochee Road, on December 11.

Garvie also threatened to murder another staff member as she left while throwing the stolen goods.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard how staff became suspicious of Garvie, who has multiple previous convictions, as she pulled a basket containing numerous items worth £164.51.

Fiscal depute Gavin Burton said: “The accused was seen selecting numerous items from the shelves and putting items down the front of her jacket and a shopping bag.

“As she approached the door, she was asked to stop while still holding the basket full of items and her shopping bag.

“A staff member took hold of the basket and as the accused tried to pull away, the accused lost her balance and fell to the ground.”

Another staff member left the till area and picked up the basket Garvie had been holding.

Garvie then got up and punched the woman twice on the back which prompted a colleague to dial 999.

“Other staff tried to intervene as the accused tried to leave the shop,” Mr Burton added.

“As she tried to leave, numerous items started to fall out of her jacket. The accused then lost her temper and began removing items from her jacket and throwing them on the floor.

“She shouted ‘there’s your stuff back.'”

Garvie was described as being “extremely aggressive” and called a member of staff a “paedo” and a “jobsworth”.

The same member of staff put his hand against a wall to prevent Garvie from leaving. However, the pair fell to the ground after slipping on mud.

As she got back to her feet, Garvie shouted: “I’m going to ******* murder you.”

Police later caught up with Garvie who replied: “It’s ********,” after being cautioned and charged.

Garvie, a prisoner of HMP Edinburgh, pleaded guilty to assaulting the woman, stealing household items and behaving abusively.

Defence solicitor Anika Jethwa said Garvie had an “appalling” record and her long-standing drug addiction played a role in the offences.

Sheriff John Rafferty sentenced Garvie to 150 days in prison which was backdated to December 14.

