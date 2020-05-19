Shopkeeper left stunned after car crashes into Arbroath store

A shocked shopkeeper discovered a car had crashed into his store when he arrived to open up.

Fixtures and fittings inside the Premier Mayfield Foodstore in Arbroath were damaged in the incident on Monday morning.

Police and fire crews were called to the scene at around 8.30am before the area was temporarily sealed off.

Bricks and pieces of metal and glass from the vehicle were discarded across the footpath at the shopping precinct on Mayfield Terrace.

Store owner Umair Ud Din said: “We open at 9am so there was no one inside the shop when it happened thankfully.

“We are still not entirely sure how it’s happened at this stage.

“The glass has smashed inside one of the fridges and some of the stands and shelving were also moved in the incident.

“We’ve just been trying to clear up to make sure we could get the shop up-and-running safely.”

Umair has been in touch with his insurance company but doesn’t yet know how much the damage will cost to fix.

He added: “We’ve put in some temporary boards just to make sure that area of the store is secure.

“Thankfully no one was hurt in the incident.

“The driver was still at the scene in the police vehicle. They must have been shaken by what happened. We’ve had the store here for around 10 years and nothing like this has happened before.

“The police had the area sealed off when we arrived. Some of the stock had been knocked off the shelves. It was a bit of a shock to see the emergency response here.”

A spokesman for Police Scotland confirmed a car had crashed into the store but said there was no further action taken at the scene.