The trial of a man accused of shoplifting has been delayed.

Barry Davies, of Happyhillock Road, will stand trial on a single charge of theft.

It is alleged that he stole perfume from Asda Milton of Craigie, on September 22 last year. The 38-year-old is accused of stealing from the store while subject to a bail order from Dundee Sheriff Court.

After maintaining his not guilty plea, Davies’ trial was adjourned until June 13.