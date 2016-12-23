A Dundee shopfitter is moving to employee ownership as it prepares to mark its 30th anniversary next year.

Bentleys Shopfitting, based at Balgray Works, will switch to the new ownership model with the establishment of a new employee ownership trust to acquire existing shareholders’ stock.

The move — which will give the firm’s 50 employees a hands-on stake in the £8 million turnover company’s future — is being supported by Cooperative Development Scotland (CDS), and the buy-up of the share capital will be eligible for tax incentives.

Managing director Alan Walker said: “We wanted a succession plan which would allow us to continue in the business over a period of years whilst supporting a management team that will continue to drive the business forward.

“The involvement of all employees in the ownership of the business will be a major boost going forward.

“In addition to our 50 staff we have a network of local suppliers and sub- contractors who rely on our business.

“Other options were considered, but the priority of the board was to ensure the business remained local.”

Established in 1987, Bentleys specialises in the management and completion of interior fit-out projects, creating high quality bespoke furnishings at its in-house manufacturing facility.

It has expanded from a retail-focused business into the education, leisure, hospitality, corporate, residential and oil and gas sectors.

Notable projects include the Old Course Hotel at St Andrews, Gleneagles Hotel in Perthshire, and the Balmoral and Sheraton Grand in Edinburgh.

The Bentleys transition takes the total number of employee-owned companies in Scotland to 79, with a collective turnover of £900m.